Goodwill Virtual Job Fair
Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is hosting a virtual job fair today from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Free COVID-19 testing
Fry's Food Stores and The Little Clinic are extending their free drive-thru COVID-19 testing through the weekend at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
Try It With Tess - Canned Bean Recipes
Tess tries out some recipes using canned beans from Allrecipes.com:
- Black Bean and Corn Quesadillas
- Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers
- Authentic Louisiana Red Beans and Rice
One 4 All AZ
A coalition of 14 local foster care organizations have come together to form a support network to provide resources to families statewide. This community, one4allaz.com, can provide a variety of resources to those in need all in one place, including food, telephone support, clothes, virtual training workshops, diapers, and more.
Code 9 Project
The Code 9 Project is a nonprofit organization that provides education and training for first responders, veterans and their families for the prevention of PTSD and suicide.
"George and the Giant Germ" -- Helping children cope their feelings about COVID-19
Free download: zerotothrive.org/covid-19/covid-19-kids