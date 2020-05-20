Goodwill Virtual Job Fair

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is hosting a virtual job fair today from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Register here

📃 Goodwill to host virtual job fair for Phoenix-area companies hiring today

Free COVID-19 testing 

Fry's Food Stores and The Little Clinic are extending their free drive-thru COVID-19 testing through the weekend at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Register here

Try It With Tess - Canned Bean Recipes

Tess tries out some recipes using canned beans from Allrecipes.com:

One 4 All AZ

A coalition of 14 local foster care organizations have come together to form a support network to provide resources to families statewide. This community, one4allaz.com, can provide a variety of resources to those in need all in one place, including food, telephone support, clothes, virtual training workshops, diapers, and more.

Code 9 Project

The Code 9 Project is a nonprofit organization that provides education and training for first responders, veterans and their families for the prevention of PTSD and suicide.

"George and the Giant Germ" -- Helping children cope their feelings about COVID-19 

Free download: zerotothrive.org/covid-19/covid-19-kids

Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA

🔗 azfamily.com/goto/swimsafe

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you