Phoenix Magazine – Top Docs

🡕 https://www.phoenixmag.com/

Jaime’s Local Love – Hazel & Violet Letterpress

Where: 1301 NW Grand Ave., #2B, Phoenix

🡕 https://www.hazelandviolet.com/

🔗 More Jaime’s Local Love

Try It With Tess – Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts: How to make, decorate donuts like a pro

Where: 4040 S. Arizona Ave., Suite 8, Chandler

Phone: 480-350-7763

🡕 https://www.duckdonuts.com/

All Together for Animals - Concert Benefiting Phoenix Zoo

When: Today (Wednesday, March 31), 7 p.m.

How much: $30 ($15 directly benefits the Phoenix Zoo)

Tickets: https://aftontickets.com/event/buybroadcastticket/y1qjwdy97o?aff=PhoenixZoo2

🡕 https://www.phoenixzoo.org/

🡕 https://www.phoenixzoo.org/blog/zoo-news/all-together-for-animals-concert/

🡕 https://www.alltogetherforanimals.com/

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you