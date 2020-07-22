New Free Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing – HeroZona Foundation

Where: Cesar Chavez Park, 7858 S 35th Ave., Laveen Village

When:

  • Tuesday-Saturday, July 28-Aug.1, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 4-8, 6 a.m.-1 p.m,

Also at: South Mountain Community College, 7050 S. 24th St., Phoenix

When:

  • Through Friday, July 24, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Tuesday-Saturday, July 28-Aug.1, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 4-8, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free COVID-19 Testing in Tolleson by @ValledelSolAZ

Where: Arizona Desert Elementary School, 8803 W. Van Bure St.

Pre-register: bit.ly/tollesontesting

Find COVID-19 Testing Sites Near You

🡕 Click here for testing sites on Arizona Department of Health Services website

🡕 azhealth.gov/COVID19Testing

🡕 Coronavirus home on AZDHS.gov

COVID-19 Testing Strike Force

🡕 Information from Arizona Department of Health Services

🡕 Click here to pre-register for South Mountain Park testing site

🡕 Click here to pre-register for Maryvale High School testing site

📃/► Arizona health officials announce new COVID-19 'testing strike force'

Jaime’s Local Love – Audacious Sock Wear

🡕 https://www.audacioussockwear.com/

🔗 More Jaime’s Local Love

Cards for Georgia Woman's 105th Birthday

📃 You can help a Georgia woman celebrate turning 105. All it takes is a birthday card

Send to: Pam Vickers (for Helen Mangham), 257 Wallie Road, Molena, GA 30258

National Hot Dog Day at Huss Brewing Co. Uptown Taproom

Where: 100 E. Camelback Road in the Uptown Plaza shopping center

🡕 https://www.hussbrewing.com/

Willow the Neuro Dog up for Adoption at Arizona Animal League

Where: 25 N. 40th St., Phoenix

🡕 https://aawl.org/

Toy Insider 2020

🡕 https://www.thetoyinsider.com/

  • KidiZoom Creator Cam
  • The Animal
  • Secret Agent Ryan’s Mystery Mission Case
  • Ninja Kidz TV GIANT Mystery Ninja Ball
  • Blue’s Clues & You! Dance-Along Blue Plush
  • Blue’s Clues & You! Play & Learn Thinking Chair
  • Hands Full
  • Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Vortex Climb Battle Set

Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA

🔗 azfamily.com/goto/swimsafe

 

