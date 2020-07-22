New Free Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing – HeroZona Foundation
Where: Cesar Chavez Park, 7858 S 35th Ave., Laveen Village
When:
- Tuesday-Saturday, July 28-Aug.1, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 4-8, 6 a.m.-1 p.m,
Also at: South Mountain Community College, 7050 S. 24th St., Phoenix
When:
- Through Friday, July 24, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Tuesday-Saturday, July 28-Aug.1, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 4-8, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free COVID-19 Testing in Tolleson by @ValledelSolAZ
Where: Arizona Desert Elementary School, 8803 W. Van Bure St.
Pre-register: bit.ly/tollesontesting
Find COVID-19 Testing Sites Near You
🡕 Click here for testing sites on Arizona Department of Health Services website
🡕 Coronavirus home on AZDHS.gov
COVID-19 Testing Strike Force
🡕 Information from Arizona Department of Health Services
🡕 Click here to pre-register for South Mountain Park testing site
🡕 Click here to pre-register for Maryvale High School testing site
📃/► Arizona health officials announce new COVID-19 'testing strike force'
Cards for Georgia Woman's 105th Birthday
📃 You can help a Georgia woman celebrate turning 105. All it takes is a birthday card
Send to: Pam Vickers (for Helen Mangham), 257 Wallie Road, Molena, GA 30258
