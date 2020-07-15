Arizona Strike Force Free COVID-19 Testing
Health officials in Arizona have just announced a new "testing strike force" that will provide up to 5,000 free diagnostic tests per day to underserved, high-need communities in our state.
The focus of the testing will be in Maryvale and South Phoenix. Two new testing sites will be launched in those communities to provide free diagnostic testing for COVID-19.
Testing will begin on Friday, July 17, and will continue for 12 days.
Information on how to register can be found here: https://bit.ly/2ZzCz6V
City of Tempe Wastewater Dashboard
The City of Tempe is using data to do intensive community outreach to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Looking to its COVID-19 wastewater data dashboard, area demographics and zip code data of COVID-19 cases from the Arizona Department of Health Services, the City of Tempe identified a portion of the community to receive targeted health and safety messages.
Many residents in this area will receive masks, stickers for the kids and bilingual materials for staying healthy. Businesses will receive free signage for their shops and information on available city programs. A local non-profit is also helping to distribute items to people coming to its food bank and homeless services areas.
Find Tempe's wastewater dashboard here: covid19.tempe.gov
FitPHX Goes Virtual
FitPHX, the city’s healthy community initiative, will present its summer 2020 activities virtually starting this month. Eight weeks of programming will begin the week of July 13, and includes the popular Fitness Bootcamp and Fall Into Fitness series.
Find more information on how to register here.
Jaime's Local Love - The Vintage Arcadia
The Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market is a major draw in the Valley. Twice a year hundreds of crafters and thousands of customers come together to sell, buy, and connect. And now the owners of Junk in the Trunk have a permanent location in The Vintage Arcadia.
PHONE:602-825-1521
ADDRESS:4418 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018
WEBSITE: www.thevintagearcadia.com
Instagram account: thevintagearcadia
Facebook account: thevintagearcadia
Chandler Chamber of Commerce Virtual Job Fair
The Chandler Chamber of Commerce is holding their next Meet Your Match Virtual Job Fair on July 15th, 2020 with a live virtual event from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. where employers and job seekers can meet online.
More information about the Chandler Chamber Meet Your Match Virtual Job Fair can be found at www.ChandlerChamber.com or call 480-963-4571. The job fair is in partnership with Chandler Gilbert Community College.