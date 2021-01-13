National Bath Safety Month – Swimhaus Swim School
Where: 868 N. Gilbert Road, Suite 100
🡕 Drowning Prevention Coalition of AZ
🡕 4 tips for National Bath Safety Month
All-digital Restaurant – Flower Child in Tempe
Where: 149 S. Farmer, Tempe
🡕 https://www.iamaflowerchild.com/locations/flower-child-tempe-to-go-only/
CarMax Curbside Career Fair
When: Today and tomorrow (Jan. 13-14), 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: 1515 W. 14th Street, Tempe
🡕 https://events.indeed.com/event/77807/
Waste Management Phoenix Open
When: Feb. 1-7
Where: TPC Scottsdale