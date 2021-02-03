COVID-19 vaccine at Fry’s

📃/► Fry's will have COVID-19 vaccine at 50 stores in Maricopa County

🡕 Check for appointments at Fry's

🡕 Information about COVID-19 vaccine at Fry's

☎ 1-866-211-5320

🡕 ADHS Vaccine Finder

☎ Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Alice Cooper Solid Rock Teen Centers and Los Sombreros

What: Los sombreros will donate $2 from every entrée and $5 from every takeout family meal to support programming at Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers.

🡕 https://www.alicecoopersolidrock.com/

Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland

Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company, 1875 N. Central Ave., Phoenix

When: Through Feb. 7

Tickets: $59

🡕 https://www.phoenixtheatre.com/

Jaime’s Local Love – Suddenly Slimmer

Where: 3313 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix

🡕 https://www.suddenlyslimmer.com/

🔗 More Jaime’s Local Love

Arizona Animal Welfare League

🡕 https://aawl.org/

Black History Month

Arizona's Family Special: "Remember the Past, Embracing the Future"

Where and when: Saturday, Feb. 6 on CBS 5 at 9 a.m.

🡕 https://www.history.com

Help Save Homeless Animals

#LovePup Pay It Forward Campaign is raising money for Arizona animal welfare organizations

What: Donate at any Albertsons or Safeway this month.

🡕 https://loveupfoundation.org/lovepup/

 

