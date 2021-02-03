COVID-19 vaccine at Fry’s
📃/► Fry's will have COVID-19 vaccine at 50 stores in Maricopa County
🡕 Check for appointments at Fry's
🡕 Information about COVID-19 vaccine at Fry's
☎ Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201
Alice Cooper Solid Rock Teen Centers and Los Sombreros
What: Los sombreros will donate $2 from every entrée and $5 from every takeout family meal to support programming at Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers.
- 2534 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale -- 480-994-1799
- 1976 W. Southern Ave., Mesa -- 480-534-6742
- 🡕 https://www.lossombreros.com/
🡕 https://www.alicecoopersolidrock.com/
Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland
Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company, 1875 N. Central Ave., Phoenix
When: Through Feb. 7
Tickets: $59
🡕 https://www.phoenixtheatre.com/
Jaime’s Local Love – Suddenly Slimmer
Where: 3313 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix
🡕 https://www.suddenlyslimmer.com/
Arizona Animal Welfare League
Black History Month
Arizona's Family Special: "Remember the Past, Embracing the Future"
Where and when: Saturday, Feb. 6 on CBS 5 at 9 a.m.
Help Save Homeless Animals
► #LovePup Pay It Forward Campaign is raising money for Arizona animal welfare organizations
What: Donate at any Albertsons or Safeway this month.