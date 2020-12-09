Lectric Bikes

Where: 2010 W. Parkside Lane, Unit 152, Phoenix (appointment only)

Phone: 602-715-0907

🡕 https://lectricebikes.com/

The Arcadia Christmas House

Sneak peek with Jaime Cerreta

Where: 4415 E. Calle Tuberia, Phoenix

📃/► 9 totally free and fun Phoenix-area holiday light displays with map

Jaime’s Local Love – Out of the Blue AZ

Where: 7123 W. 58th Ave., Glendale

Phone: 623-748-8566

🡕 www.outoftheblueaz.com

Cox’s Connect2Compete

📃/► Arizona's low-income families to get increased internet speed to aid in remote learning

🡕 cox.com/c2c

Celebrating Hanukkah During the Pandemic

When: First night is Thursday, Dec. 10

🡕 Hanukkah.org

🡕 Chabad.org

Olivia’s Book Club: Holiday Storytime With Mrs. Claus

Tune into Timeless Tales with Mrs. Clause

When: Wednesdays this month (Dec. 9, 16 and 23)

🡕 Tempe Market Place IGTV

🡕 Desert Ridge IGTV

Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community

📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need

When: Through Jan. 3

Where: Any Fry's Food Store location

How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.

🡕 https://www.frysfood.com

🡕 https://www.firstfoodbank.org

Christmas Angel

🔗 Everything you need to know to make a child's Christmas wish come true

 

