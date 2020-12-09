Lectric Bikes
Where: 2010 W. Parkside Lane, Unit 152, Phoenix (appointment only)
Phone: 602-715-0907
The Arcadia Christmas House
Where: 4415 E. Calle Tuberia, Phoenix
Jaime’s Local Love – Out of the Blue AZ
Where: 7123 W. 58th Ave., Glendale
Phone: 623-748-8566
Cox’s Connect2Compete
Celebrating Hanukkah During the Pandemic
When: First night is Thursday, Dec. 10
Olivia’s Book Club: Holiday Storytime With Mrs. Claus
When: Wednesdays this month (Dec. 9, 16 and 23)
Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community
When: Through Jan. 3
Where: Any Fry's Food Store location
How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.
Christmas Angel
