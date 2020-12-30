Jaime’s Local Love – Tarbell’s Wine Bar and Store

Where: 3205 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

Phone: 602-955-7730

🡕 https://www.tarbellswinestore.com/

Toy Oscars

When: Voting closes Jan. 5; Winners announced Feb. 12

🡕 www.ToyAwards.org

RetailMeNot

🡕 https://www.retailmenot.com/

A Place to Quarantine, Recover from COVID-19

📃/► Maricopa County offers free hotel rooms for COVID-19 patients who can't isolate at home

🡕 https://bit.ly/3htTM8P

Saving Arizona Blood Drive

📃 Arizona’s largest blood drive needs donations

When: Jan. 2-3

Where: Gila River Arena on Jan. 2; Tempe Center for the Arts on Jan. 3

Phone: 1-877-25-VITAL (1-877-258-4825)

🡕 https://www.vitalant.org/SaveAZ

End-of-year Charitable Donations

🡕 https://www.charitynavigator.org/

🡕 https://www.councilofnonprofits.org/

Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community

📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need

When: Through Jan. 3 

Where: Any Fry's Food Store location

How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.

🡕 https://www.frysfood.com

🡕 https://www.firstfoodbank.org

 

