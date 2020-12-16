Tata Joseph's Christmas Garage & Nativity

Where: 18909 E. Mockingbird Drive, Queen Creek (Power Road and Queen Creek roads)

🡕 https://www.facebook.com/tatajosephs

Queen Creek Olive Mill

Where: 25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek (Rittenhouse and Riggs roads)

Shop: 7122 E. Greenway Parekway Suite 120, Scottsdale

🡕 https://www.queencreekolivemill.com/

Jaime’s Local Love: Found by Domestic Bliss

Where: 7131 W. Ray Road Suite 13, Chandler

🡕 https://founddesign.co/

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

What: Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event

When: Sunday, Dec. 20

Where: CBS 5

Dine in Igloos at Hilton Sedona’s Winter Wonderland

Where: Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock, 90 Ridge Trail Drive, Sedona

🡕 https://www.hiltonsedonaresort.com/

Try It With Tess: Amazing Cheese Ball Recipes From EatingWell

🡕 http://www.eatingwell.com/search/?q=cheese+ball

“So There’s a Sibling” by Sarah Land

🡕 https://www.amazon.com/So-Theres-a-Sibling/dp/1525566016

Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community

📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need

Where: Any Fry's Food Store location

How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.

🡕 https://www.frysfood.com

🡕 https://www.firstfoodbank.org

Christmas Angel

