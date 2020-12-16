Tata Joseph's Christmas Garage & Nativity
Where: 18909 E. Mockingbird Drive, Queen Creek (Power Road and Queen Creek roads)
🡕 https://www.facebook.com/tatajosephs
Queen Creek Olive Mill
Where: 25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek (Rittenhouse and Riggs roads)
Shop: 7122 E. Greenway Parekway Suite 120, Scottsdale
🡕 https://www.queencreekolivemill.com/
Jaime’s Local Love: Found by Domestic Bliss
Where: 7131 W. Ray Road Suite 13, Chandler
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
What: Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event
When: Sunday, Dec. 20
Where: CBS 5
Dine in Igloos at Hilton Sedona’s Winter Wonderland
Where: Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock, 90 Ridge Trail Drive, Sedona
🡕 https://www.hiltonsedonaresort.com/
Try It With Tess: Amazing Cheese Ball Recipes From EatingWell
🡕 http://www.eatingwell.com/search/?q=cheese+ball
“So There’s a Sibling” by Sarah Land
🡕 https://www.amazon.com/So-Theres-a-Sibling/dp/1525566016
Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community
📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need
Where: Any Fry's Food Store location
How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.
🡕 https://www.firstfoodbank.org
Christmas Angel
🔗 Everything you need to know to make a child's Christmas wish come true