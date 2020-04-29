Salvation Army Heat Relief Stations
To donate, visit the Salvation Army's website or text HEAT to 51555. To volunteer at a heat relief station, call The Salvation Army at 602-267-4100. Last year, The Salvation Army EDS served nearly 26,000 people on Excessive Heat Warning days. Find more information on locations here.
Two Plates Full
Scottsdale boutique now selling items on their website with virtual tours of the store on their Facebook page.
Website: twoplatesfull.com
Facebook: facebook.com/territwoplates
Irma's Kitchen
Phoenix Mexican restaurant, Irma's Kitchen is now opening a drive-thru and offering free weekend deliveries.
Website: irmaskitchen.business.site
Address: 1614 W. Roosevelt Street Phoenix, AZ 85007
Phone: 602-252-2620
Autism Telemedicine
Southwest Autism Resource and Research Center is offering telemedicine visits and support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Make a telemedicine appointment at their website: autismcenter.org