Salvation Army Heat Relief Stations

To donate, visit the Salvation Army's website or text HEAT to 51555. To volunteer at a heat relief station, call The Salvation Army at 602-267-4100. Last year, The Salvation Army EDS served nearly 26,000 people on Excessive Heat Warning days. Find more information on locations here

 

Two Plates Full

Scottsdale boutique now selling items on their website with virtual tours of the store on their Facebook page. 

Website: twoplatesfull.com 

Facebook: facebook.com/territwoplates

 

Irma's Kitchen

Phoenix Mexican restaurant, Irma's Kitchen is now opening a drive-thru and offering free weekend deliveries. 

Website: irmaskitchen.business.site

Address: 1614 W. Roosevelt Street Phoenix, AZ 85007

Phone: 602-252-2620

Autism Telemedicine

Southwest Autism Resource and Research Center is offering telemedicine visits and support during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Make a telemedicine appointment at their website: autismcenter.org

 

