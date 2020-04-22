The Trash Can Cleaning Company

Where: Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, East Mesa

Info: www.trashbincleaningco.com or www.facebook.com/thetrashcancleaningcompany

Real-life Mr. Clean - Manicure Mart

📃 Sanitize vs. Disinfect: Explained by the real life Mr. Clean

Info: www.manimart.com and 602-995-5666

CDC cleaning guidelines www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cleaning-disinfection.html

Jaime's Local Love - Intentional Foods

Info: intentionalfoods.org

📃/► Jaime's Local Love: Intentional Foods offers allergy-friendly eating for everyone (June 26, 2019)

🔗 More Jaime's Local Love

School Connect - Underwrite a laptop for a student in need

Info: www.schoolconnectaz.org

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Meeting

When: Today, 9:30 a.m.

Agenda: maricopa.siretechnologies.com

Watch online: Maricopa.gov, Maricopa.gov/324 or GoToWebinar.com (entering meeting ID 786-364-579)

Listen on the phone: 1-562-247-8321 (enter the Audio Access code 127-285-799; hit # when prompted for PIN)

Free Zzeeks Pizza Kit From Farm Bureau Financial Services

When: Today, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (Call to order)

Where:

  • Ahwatukee - 4825 E Warner Rd Suite D1-D2, Phoenix; 480-940-5555
  • Tempe - 3139 S Mill Ave suite B5-B6, Tempe; 480-685-9888
  • Chander/The Islands - 960 E Warner Rd #1, Chandler; 480-400-1010
  • Ocotillo - 4050 S Arizona Ave #4, Chandler; 480-591-1111

Info: www.facebook.com/ZzeeksAZ

Note: 1 pizza kit per family until they're gone; additional kits are $8 each until 6 p.m.

"Live PD: Wanted" With Sheriff Lamb

Where to watch: A&E

📃/► Pinal County sheriff balances TV and law enforcement duties

Earth Day Arizona: Celebrating 50 Years

Where: www.facebook.com/LocalFirstAZ

When: Wednesday, April 22, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Who: Hotel Congress (Tucson), Fair Trade Cafe (Phoenix), Arizona Apparel Foundation (Tempe), NexVeg (Flagstaff), Popcycle (Tucson)

WHY: To raise funds for the statewide Small Business Relief Fund, celebrate 50 years of climate action and resilience in Arizona, and highlight green local businesses.

Say Yes to the Virtual Dress - Avancy Bridal

Info: avancybridal.com

Earth Day

Earth Day celebrates its 50th year by going digital. Watch all the virtual Earth Day events live at www.earthday.org/earth-day-live

Desert Botanical Garden

Desert Botanical Garden is offering virtual activities for kids to do at home. Find information at dbg.org

IRS Get My Payment app

Info: www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment | Go directly to app

103-degree Day Contest

Enter: www.azfamily.com/site/contests/103_day_contest

Neighbors Helping Neighbors food drive

📃 Albertsons and Safeway host 'Neighbors-Helping-Neighbors' food drive

How you can help: Donate online

 
 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you