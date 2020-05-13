Valley Youth Theater
Valley Youth Theater, like many businesses, has lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But you can help the theater by investing! Valley Youth Theater is offering one ticket to each of their next six productions when you donate $100.
Find more information on donating and upcoming shows at vyt.com
Free Drive-In Comedy
High Street and House of Comedy are teaming up to host a free night of drive-in comedy on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.
The following rules will be in place:
- Strict parking distance rules will be enforced.
- Social distancing rules in effect
- No alcohol permitted
- Enforcing all State and Health Regulations
The lot address is 5350 E. High Street. Lot opens at 6:30 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. show start. For more information click here.
Jaime's Local Love - Chzburgr
Chzburgr located at 4920 W. Thunderbird Rd. Ste #119 in Glendale.
Find more information at chzburgr.com
Free Resources for Over-Stressed Parents
To help all families at a time of heightened emotional, financial and confinement stress, the EQuip Our Kids! organization has created an Emotional Survival Toolkit for Parents and Children as a carefully curated and unique list of free online resources from credible sources that provide emotional support tools and positive experiences for parents and children confined to home.
You can access the Toolkit here: bigeqcampaign.org/survival-kit