Seeing a Lawyer Online
Info: radixlaw.com
Durable Health Care Power of Attorney
Download the form: www.azag.gov/sites/default/files/docs/seniors/life-care/2018/LCP_Packet_fillable-PoA.pdf
Helping Victims of Domestic Violence - New Life Center
► Helping domestic violence survivors during coronavirus crisis
Info: www.newlifectr.org or 623-932-4404
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233
Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence: 602-279-2900
Teen Lifeline: 602-248-8336
Dental ER Hotline
Info: 1-866-806-9469 and USDentalTriage.com
In-home Medical Care
Info: DispatchHealth.com
Event Florist Kits by Your Event Florist
Where: 7741 E. Gray Road, Suite 5, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Info: youreventflorist.com