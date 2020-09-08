ICAN – Safe space for virtual learning
Where: 650 E. Morelos Street, Chandler
Arizona Animal Welfare League & Soldier’s Best Friend
🡕 https://soldiersbestfriend.org/
Modern Allo
Where: 5865 W. Ray Road, Chandler
Pumpkin spice at Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade
Where: 4910 E. Ray Road, Phoenix
🡕 https://wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com/
September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month – Dr. Sharon Thompson
🡕 https://centralphoenixobgyn.com/
"14 Miles: Building The Border Wall" – DW Gibson
🡕 https://dwgibson.net/14-miles-building-the-border-wall
End Hunger in Arizona
🔗 https://www.azfamily.com/promotions/childhood_hunger/
COVID-19 Mobile Testing Van in Phoenix
When: Through the end of the year at various locations
Note: Appointments required (available 1-2 weeks at time)