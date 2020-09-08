ICAN – Safe space for virtual learning

Where: 650 E. Morelos Street, Chandler

🡕 http://icanaz.org/

Arizona Animal Welfare League & Soldier’s Best Friend

🡕 https://aawl.org/

🡕 https://soldiersbestfriend.org/

Modern Allo

Where: 5865 W. Ray Road, Chandler

🡕 https://modernallo.com/

Pumpkin spice at Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

Where: 4910 E. Ray Road, Phoenix

🡕 https://wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com/

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month – Dr. Sharon Thompson

🡕 http://ovarian.org

🡕 https://cancercommons.org

🡕 https://centralphoenixobgyn.com/

"14 Miles: Building The Border Wall" – DW Gibson

🡕 https://dwgibson.net/14-miles-building-the-border-wall

End Hunger in Arizona

🔗 https://www.azfamily.com/promotions/childhood_hunger/

COVID-19 Mobile Testing Van in Phoenix

When: Through the end of the year at various locations 

Note: Appointments required (available 1-2 weeks at time)

🡕 phoenix.gov/COVIDtesting

 

