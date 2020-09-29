Arizona Ballroom Champions
The Tempe dance studio beat out 200 entries to take home the top prize of a $20,000 makeover.
Arizona Ballroom Champions is located at 1805 E. Baseline in Tempe.
Dr. Lynda Ulrich
Dr. Lynda Ulrich is the author of "Happiness is an Option: Thriving and Surviving in the Era of the Internet." Dr. Ulrich talks about how we can begin to change how much we consume and our affected by this screen time by simply pausing, and asking yourself a basic question: "do I need more of this?" and recognize if you are just mindlessly scrolling, and change that behavior in the moment.
COVID Aftermath - Dr. Stephen Sinatra
Dr. Sinatra is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and American College of Nutrition, a Certified Nutrition Specialist with the American Nutrition Association and a Certified Bioenergetic Psychotherapist. He is a best-selling author of more than a dozen books, including, “The Great Cholesterol Myth” and “Reversing Heart Disease Now,” and has co-authored a published paper on personalized nutrition for a COVID-19 Era for the American Nutrition Association. Find more information here.
Optima Kierland
Check out the new high-rise apartments by Optima in north Scottsdale. Find more information here.