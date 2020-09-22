National Voter Registration Day

Make sure you're registered vote! Click here to register.

How to Register to Vote

  • Online – If you have an Arizona Driver License and/or an Arizona non-operating I.D. card issued by the Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) you may register to vote through Service Arizona EZ Voter Registration
  1. Log on to Service Arizona.com
  2. Select your language preference, then click “Begin/Update Voter Registration”
  3. Verify your voter eligibility
  4. Enter your information in the required fields
  5. Verify address information
  6. You can now select your party preference
  • By Mail – You can either print off a form online (PDF) or request that a registration form be mailed to you from your County Recorder. After completing the voter registration form, mail it to your county recorder’s office.
  • In-Person – You may visit your County Recorder’s Office and fill out a registration form in person.
  • Address Confidentiality Program Members – You should only register to vote through the ACP process.

After you have successfully registered to vote you will receive a voter registration card in the mail within 4-6 weeks.

Donald Trump Jr. -- The Four More Tour in Chandler

When: Today, 9 a.m.

Where: San Marcos Ballroom, 1 N. San Marcos Place

Pinspiration Peoria

Where: 6520 W. Happy Valley Road, Glendale

🡕 https://www.pinspiration.com/locations/peoria

Stillhouse “Unbreakable” Shutters

🡕 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAWMLaDRNJA

DragonSlayer (COVID-19 travel app)

🡕 https://dragonslayertravel.com | Google Play

Eye Strain - Opti-Xpres

🡕 https://www.opti-xpres.com

Arizona Restaurant Week

When: Sept. 18-27

🡕 https://arizonarestaurantweek.com/

End Hunger in Arizona

🔗 https://www.azfamily.com/promotions/childhood_hunger/

COVID-19 Mobile Testing Van in Phoenix

When: Through the end of the year at various locations 

Note: Appointments required (available 1-2 weeks at time)

🡕 phoenix.gov/COVIDtesting

 

