National Voter Registration Day
Make sure you're registered vote! Click here to register.
How to Register to Vote
- Online – If you have an Arizona Driver License and/or an Arizona non-operating I.D. card issued by the Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) you may register to vote through Service Arizona EZ Voter Registration
- Log on to Service Arizona.com
- Select your language preference, then click “Begin/Update Voter Registration”
- Verify your voter eligibility
- Enter your information in the required fields
- Verify address information
- You can now select your party preference
- By Mail – You can either print off a form online (PDF) or request that a registration form be mailed to you from your County Recorder. After completing the voter registration form, mail it to your county recorder’s office.
- In-Person – You may visit your County Recorder’s Office and fill out a registration form in person.
- Address Confidentiality Program Members – You should only register to vote through the ACP process.
After you have successfully registered to vote you will receive a voter registration card in the mail within 4-6 weeks.
