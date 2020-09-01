End Hunger in Arizona
🔗 https://www.azfamily.com/promotions/childhood_hunger/
Pizza Cheese Bombs Recipe From Better Homes & Gardens
🡕 https://www.bhg.com/recipe/pizza-cheese-bombs/
Handling Politics in the Workplace -- Angela Civitella, Business Leadership Coach
- Acknowledge the political elephant in the room
- Don’t fan the flames
- Focus on what you do agree on
- Don’t go all out
- Establish ground rules
Scott’s Cheap Flights – Scott Keyes
🡕 https://scottscheapflights.com/
Alibi Rooftop Bar
Where: 108 E. University Drive, Tempe
Culture Clash Greek Yogurt
Where: 1661 S. Val Vista Drive, Suite 102, Gilbert
🡕 https://cultureclashyogurt.com/
Million Dollar Teacher Tree
📃 How to donate supplies to local educators
When: Through Sept. 6
🡕 Million Dollar Teacher Project