Firefighter Cook Off
Cook Like A Firefighter is a competition benefiting the Arizona Burn Foundation. Kitchen Safety is the theme for Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10, 2020. Departments across Arizona participating with a video demo of how to make a favorite meal. Votes are collected by donations that go back to ABF to support programs like free smoke alarms and the “Milo & Moxie: Smart Safety Rangers” burn prevention and fire safety program. Voting is through Oct. 17.
More info: https://e.givesmart.com/events/ibI/c/:Iyp7oZVg5Zf/
Voter Registration Deadline Extended
A federal judge has ruled that Arizona's federal deadline be extended to Oct. 23.
Find everything you need to know about voting in the 2020 election here.
National Pizza Month
Artichoke Pizza is celebrating National Pizza Month with their first Valley location in Tempe.
They are located at 1120 E. Baseline Rd in Tempe, AZ.
Mother Nature's Farm
Find fun family fall activities at Mother Nature's Farm in Mesa with 47 acres to social distance.
The farm entrance fee is $10.00 per person, this includes an OZ pumpkin, a hayride, spider web crawl, feeding the animals and Alexander’s Adventure Maze. Bring a picnic lunch and your friends. There are picnic tables, grassy fields, big shade trees and plenty of room for the kids to be kids! Food is available at Maneau’s Munchies; hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones, drinks and much more.
Find more information here: http://www.mothernaturesfarm.com/