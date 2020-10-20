Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant is hiring
Where: 7361 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale
📱 Text CHSD to 77948
Anti-Abortion Tour by Created Equal
When: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
🡕 https://www.createdequal.org/
America Ferrera ‒ She Se Puede
🡕 https://shesepuede.org/tour2020/
Christmas at the Princess is hiring
When: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m.-noon
Where: 7575 E. Princess Drive, Scottsdale
🡕 https://www.scottsdaleprincess.com/christmas-at-the-princess
Paul’s Car Wash
📃/► Paul’s Pay It Forward Car Wash goes virtual this week
When: Daily 8 a.m.-10 a.m. & 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Where:
- Tuesday: Elliot Road & Arizona Avenue (2970 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler)
- Wednesday: 83rd Avenue & Thunderbird Road (8150 W Thunderbird Road, Peoria)
- Thursday: 48th Street & McDowell Road (5002 E. McDowell Road, Phoenix)
- Friday: Bell Road & 19th Avenue (1625 W. Bell Road, Phoenix)