Alice Cooper's Solid Rock

Alice Cooper's local foundation helps teens foster a love of music and lets play and record music for free. 

For more information go to their website: alicecoopersolidrock.com

Olivia's Book Club: John Grisham Virtual Author Event

Phoenix bookstore, Changing Hands is hosting a virtual Q&A with renowned author John Grisham this Thursday. To get the invite, purchase his new book, Camino Winds from Changing Hands and you will receive a link to the virtual meet up. 

For more information, go to Changing Hands' website

Mindfully Returning to Work

Donny Starkins, a mindfulness coach, talks about how to return to work after a pandemic. 

Find more information on Donny Starkins at donnystarkins.com

Elopement Specialist

Traci Edwards is an elopement specialist and photographer who has seen a jump in her business after people have had to cancel their weddings due to COVID-19. 

Find more information on her company, Adventure and Vow at adventureandvow.com 

 

