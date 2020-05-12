Arizona Restaurant Weeks: Dine in or Take Out
When: June 19-28 and Sept. 18-27
Info: arizonarestaurantweek.com
Deadline to submit direct deposit info for your Economic Impact Payment
📃 When will you get your stimulus payment? Here's how to check
When: Wednesday, May 13, 9 a.m. (Arizona time)
Info: www.irs.gov
🡕 IRS Get My Payment tool
Moldy makeup recall
What: Becca Cosmetics Light Shifter Brightening Concealer
Info: www.fda.gov
Fight for Good -- Salvation Army Virtual Drive in honor of National Salvation Army Week (this week)
How you can help: SalvationArmyPhoenix.org and salarmy.us/FightforGoodAZ
Donate: Text AZGood to 51555
Baby season at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center
Info/donate: www.southwestwildlife.org
Stop, Breathe & Think is now MyLife (owned by Meredith, the parent company of Arizona's Family)
Info: my.life
Get it: App Store | Google Play
Skills on Amazon Alexa: Say, "Alexa, open Guided Meditation."
Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA
Art therapy - Sonoran Life Coaching
📃/► Art therapy helps some Arizonans cope with stress during isolation
Info: sonoranlifecoaching.com or text 480-877-0406