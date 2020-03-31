Mindset Coaching by Teens and Parents - Vanessa Baker

Info: https://www.facebook.com/vbakermindset/

City of Peoria Helping Small Businesses Through COVID-19 Crisis

Read: City of Peoria working to help small businesses amid coronavirus closures

Resource: COVID-19 business resources on Peoria's website

Resource: Arizona Commerce Authority's website

Virtual Therapy Support Group - Thrive Therapy

Read: Phoenix therapy group steps up to help people deal with coronavirus stress

Info: thrivetherapyphx.com or 602-529-6557

Arizona Cardinals hosts blood drives

Read: Arizona Cardinals add 2 more blood drives at State Farm Stadium

When: Tuesday-Wednesday, April 7-8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (by appointment only)

Register: Red Cross website

Forecasting the Impact of COVID-19

Info: covid19.healthdata.org/

 

