Mindset Coaching by Teens and Parents - Vanessa Baker
Info: https://www.facebook.com/vbakermindset/
City of Peoria Helping Small Businesses Through COVID-19 Crisis
Read: City of Peoria working to help small businesses amid coronavirus closures
Resource: COVID-19 business resources on Peoria's website.
Resource: Arizona Commerce Authority's website
Virtual Therapy Support Group - Thrive Therapy
Read: Phoenix therapy group steps up to help people deal with coronavirus stress
Info: thrivetherapyphx.com or 602-529-6557
Arizona Cardinals hosts blood drives
Read: Arizona Cardinals add 2 more blood drives at State Farm Stadium
When: Tuesday-Wednesday, April 7-8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (by appointment only)
Register: Red Cross website
Forecasting the Impact of COVID-19
Info: covid19.healthdata.org/