Free Immunizations
Peoria residents can get free immunizations for their children 18 years of age and under today from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. at Zuni Hills Elementary School located at 10851 W. Williams Road in Sun City.
Free immunizations will also take place next week on Wednesday, July 15 at Peoria Elementary School, located at 11501 N. 79th Avenue in Peoria. The vaccinations will be conducted by the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.
All immunizations are free and no appointment is necessary. Families are asked to bring their own pen, wear a mask if possible, bring in an immunization record for the person being vaccinated, as well as the consent form which can be completed on site.
Free Voice Lessons for Kids
Phoenix Youth Theater has partnered with Vocology in Practice, a non-profit international network of voice professionals, to bring complimentary singing lessons to children all over the world. The goal of this project is to encourage people via social media channels to donate to Phoenix Youth Theater's #UseYourVoiceForGood fund. All donations will go directly to Vocology in Practice to fund singing lessons for children and to help provide income to voice teachers. To learn more visit phoenixyouththeater.com
Mental Health Impact of Closed Gyms
Dr. Karen Ruskin talks about the mental health impact of gyms across the state being closed.
