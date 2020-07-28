Toxic Hand Sanitizer

🡕 https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-methanol

🡕 https://smartnews.link/a/sYdY

Last Day for COVID-19 Strike Force Testing

🡕 Information from Arizona Department of Health Services

🡕 Click here to pre-register for South Mountain Park testing site

🡕 Click here to pre-register for Maryvale High School testing site

📃/► Arizona health officials announce new COVID-19 'testing strike force'

Find COVID-19 Testing Sites Near You

🡕 Click here for testing sites on Arizona Department of Health Services website

🡕 azhealth.gov/COVID19Testing

🡕 Coronavirus home on AZDHS.gov

Free Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing – HeroZona Foundation

Where: Cesar Chavez Park, 7858 S. 35th Ave., Laveen Village

When:

  • Tuesday-Saturday, July 28-Aug.1, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 4-8, 6 a.m.-1 p.m,

Arizona Secretary of State to Host Facebook Live

When: Today, noon

🡕 https://www.facebook.com/SecretaryHobbs

Monthly Arizona State Board of Investment Meeting

When: Today, 1:30 p.m.

🡕 www.bit.ly/aztreas0728

Note: Sign in after 1:20 p.m. to stream the BOI meeting. (Enter a name, an email address, and the password: asto2020, or use phone number and access code provided)

Growlers Delivered -- Growly Delivers and PHX Beer Co.

🡕 https://www.growlydelivers.com/

🡕 https://www.phxbeerco.com/

Arizona's Primary Election

When: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020

🡕 http://recorder.maricopa.gov/elections/

CARES Act Funding to Prevent Eviction - Southwest Behavioral & Health Services (HOPWA Program )

Call to schedule appointment: 602-318-1715

🡕 https://www.sbhservices.org/housing

Healthy Mind MDs, LLC - Dr. Carlin Barnes and Dr. Marketa Wills

🡕 https://healthymindmds.com/

Sing Gently - Arizona 8-year-old a Stand Out in Biggest Virtual Choir in History

🡕 https://www.facebook.com/groups/virtualchoir6/permalink/1556645941168763/

🡕 https://www.instagram.com/p/CC2i9obBbX9/?igshid=fkbdn20593u4

AmeriSave is Hiring

  • Loan Officers
  • Mortgage Underwriters
  • Loan Processors
  • Mortgage Specialists
  • Customer Care Roles

Note: Many of the positions offer a $10,000 signing bonus and some require no past mortgage experience. Work from home is also available for many of the roles.

🡕 https://www.amerisave.com/careers/

Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA

🔗 azfamily.com/goto/swimsafe

 
 

