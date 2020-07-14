Apple Class Action Lawsuit

🡕 https://www.smartphoneperformancesettlement.com/

Note: You need the serial number of the affected iPhone.

Shark Appreciation Day and Jawsome July at OdySea Aquarium

Where: 9500 East Via de Ventura Suite A-100, Scottsdale

🡕 https://www.odyseaaquarium.com/

Back to School in Arizona

📃/► Arizona school board members urge Gov. Ducey to delay opening schools until October

🔗 LIST: Phoenix-area school districts reveal back-to-school plans

AZ College Consulting

Where: 14362 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale

Phone: 888-237-2087

🡕 http://azcollegeplanning.com/

2021 Ford Bronco – Nik Miles

📃 Ford Bronco returns after 25 years with 2-door and 4-door options

🡕 https://www.ford.com/suvs/bronco/2021/

Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA

🔗 azfamily.com/goto/swimsafe

 

