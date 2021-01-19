COVID vaccine appointments for people 65+ at state-run sites only
What: People 65+ can register for February appointments for COVID-19 at state-run vaccination sites. County-run sites are not offering vaccines for people younger than 75.
📃/► Arizonans 65 and up can register for COVID-19 vaccine starting today
📃/► How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine for Phase 1B in Maricopa County
🡕 https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/
Wind, Water, Earth -- Desert Botanical Garden’s new exhibit
More kids dying of drug overdoses – notMYkid
National School Choice week
🡕 https://schoolchoiceweek.com/