“Best of Broadway” and “Celebrate!” at Wrigley Mansion Theatre

📃/► Wrigley Mansion and Phoenix Theatre Company hosting special Valentine's Day event

When:

  • “Best of Broadway” – March 17
  • “Celebrate!” – April 28

Where: 2501 E. Telawa Trail, Phoenix

Tickets: Starting at $125 on Tock

🡕 https://wrigleymansion.com/

Valentine’s Day cookies kits from Sassy’s Café and Bakery

Try It With Tess: Make your own cookie kits for Valentine's Day

Where: 1815 S. Crismon Road, Mesa

🡕 http://www.sassyscafeandbakery.com/

Free pet adoptions at Arizona Animal Welfare League

📃/► Arizona Animal Welfare League is offering free adoptions for Valentine's Day

🡕 https://aawl.org/

Better Piggies Rescue

Buy a pig a kiss to support Phoenix rescue organization

🡕 https://www.betterpiggiesrescue.org/

🡕 The TikTok video that's going viral 

5 foods that boost intimacy – Christine DeLozier, “Diet for Great Sex”

🡕 https://christinedelozier.com/

 

Help Save Homeless Animals

► #LovePup Pay It Forward Campaign is raising money for Arizona animal welfare organizations

What: Donate at any Albertsons or Safeway this month.

🡕 https://loveupfoundation.org/lovepup/

 

