Free masks from Ford Motor Company and The Salvation Army
When: Today until 5 p.m. (while supplies last)
Note: Limit 20 masks per person
Where:
- The Salvation Army Mesa, 241 E. 6th St., Mesa
- The Salvation Army North West, 17420 N. Ave. of the Arts Blvd., Surprise
- The Salvation Army Metro Phoenix, 2707 E. Van Buren, Phoenix
- AutoNation Ford of North Scottsdale, 8555 Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale
- Bell Ford, 2401 W. Bell Road, Phoenix
- Chapman Ford, 3950 N. 89th St., Scottsdale
- Jones Ford of Buckeye, 24600 W. Yuma Road, Buckeye
- Larry H. Miller Ford Mesa, 460 E. Auto Center Dr., Mesa
- Peoria Ford, 9130 W. Bell Road, Peoria
- The Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave., Tucson
- The Salvation Army Sierra Vista, 180 E. Wilcox Dr., Sierra Vista
- Holmes Tuttle Ford, 660 W. Auto Mall Dr., Tucson
- Jim Click Ford, 6244 E. 22nd St., Tucson
- Jim Click Ford Green Valley, 1030 W. Duval Road, Green Valley
