Children’s Dental Health Month at the Phoenix Children’s Museum
Where: 215 N. 7th St., Phoenix
🡕 www.childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/events
Kindness Arizona event standing in for Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade
📃/► Fiesta Bowl Parade has been cancelled for 2021, new event taking place instead
#KindnessRevolution
Celebrate Mardi Gras
- Where: Fat Tuesday, 680 S. Mill Ave., Tempe
- 🡕 https://www.fattuesdayaz.com/tempe/home-tempe
- Where: Angry Crab Shack, 2740 S. Alma School Road, Mesa
- 🡕 https://www.angrycrabshack.com/guadalupe-rd-mesa-az/
Help Save Homeless Animals
► #LovePup Pay It Forward Campaign is raising money for Arizona animal welfare organizations
What: Donate at any Albertsons or Safeway this month.