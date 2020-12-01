Giving Tuesday
Today is Giving Tuesday a day where people are encouraged to give to charities after spending on themselves for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Local non-profits are hoping for donations this as many people have been hit hard by the pandemic.
One option is to order pizza from one of Barro's 44 locations throughout the Valley. 100% of their proceeds today will benefit St. Mary's Food Bank.
Festival of Trees
The 12th Annual Festival of Trees will be virtual this year. The event will feature trees donated from local organizations, GPECC members, and talented designers. Trees will be auctioned and raffled throughout the evening, and then delivered to winners following the event. Some of the 2020 travel raffle items include an all-inclusive 5-day trip to Puerto Vallarta including all meals, airfare and hotel, plus another 5-day trip to Hawaii including airfare and hotel accommodations.
Tickets for the virtual celebration are just $25 or $75 for the VIP experience. Purchase tickets here.