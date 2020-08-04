Arizona's Primary Election Day - Today

Today is Arizona's Primary Election Day and there are some changes you need to know about at the polls. Find more information here.

If you mailed in your ballot, you can make sure it was received and counted by clicking here and entering your information.

Onion Recall

Red onions have been recalled after a salmonella outbreak in 31 states. Check to see if your onions are part of the recall by clicking here.

Blue Light Glasses

Dr. Stephen Cohen at Doctor My Eyes answers questions about blue light glasses.

Doctor My Eyes is located at 10900 N. Scottsdale Rd Suite 301 in Scottsdale. Phone number: 480-560-9400

Medieval Times Reopens

Medieval Times reopens on Aug. 6 with new modifications, including a mandate that all guests must wear a mask and submit to contactless temperature screening before entering the castle. Guest occupancy will be reduced to 50%, while all parties will be seated a minimum of six feet apart in the Grand Ceremonial Arena. Additional updates include:

Minimal contact entry into the castle

High-touch areas disinfected multiple times per show

Digital menus accessible through smartphones and disposable table cards

Team members screened prior to the start of each shift

Team members will wear a mask at all times and gloves while handling food or drinks

Disposable silverware available upon request

Medieval Times is located at 9051 E. Via de Ventura in Scottsdale.

Pinspiration

Fun back-to-school projects for the kids

More information here. Pinspiration is located at 5410 E High St #105 in Phoenix.