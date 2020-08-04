Arizona's Primary Election Day - Today
Today is Arizona's Primary Election Day and there are some changes you need to know about at the polls. Find more information here.
If you mailed in your ballot, you can make sure it was received and counted by clicking here and entering your information.
Onion Recall
Red onions have been recalled after a salmonella outbreak in 31 states. Check to see if your onions are part of the recall by clicking here.
A multistate outbreak of salmonella poisoning that has sickened almost 400 people in 31 states has been traced back to red onions, federal health officials said.
Blue Light Glasses
Dr. Stephen Cohen at Doctor My Eyes answers questions about blue light glasses.
Doctor My Eyes is located at 10900 N. Scottsdale Rd Suite 301 in Scottsdale. Phone number: 480-560-9400
Medieval Times Reopens
Medieval Times reopens on Aug. 6 with new modifications, including a mandate that all guests must wear a mask and submit to contactless temperature screening before entering the castle. Guest occupancy will be reduced to 50%, while all parties will be seated a minimum of six feet apart in the Grand Ceremonial Arena. Additional updates include:
- Minimal contact entry into the castle
- High-touch areas disinfected multiple times per show
- Digital menus accessible through smartphones and disposable table cards
- Team members screened prior to the start of each shift
- Team members will wear a mask at all times and gloves while handling food or drinks
- Disposable silverware available upon request
Medieval Times is located at 9051 E. Via de Ventura in Scottsdale.
Pinspiration
Fun back-to-school projects for the kids
More information here. Pinspiration is located at 5410 E High St #105 in Phoenix.