Casa Amigos Hospital Food Donation Fund
Casa Amigos is donating meals to health care workers at multiple care facilities in the Phoenix metro area during this time of need. They are also taking donations to support those working to keep our communities healthy and safe. Click here for more information.
Phoenix Teddy Bear Hunt
Kids across the country are coming together all thanks to teddy bears! Families are going on teddy bear scavenger hunts to help entertain kiddos and get them moving (at a distance). Now there's a Google map that shows where the bears are hidden in some Phoenix neighborhoods. Click here for more information.
103-degree Day Contest
Enter: www.azfamily.com/site/contests/103_day_contest
📃 Albertsons and Safeway host 'Neighbors-Helping-Neighbors' food drive
How you can help: Donate online
Supporting single-parent families with cancer -- The Singletons
Info: www.thesingletonsaz.org