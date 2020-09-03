Teen LifeLine

Phone: 602-248-8336 (TEEN) or 1-800-248-8336 (TEEN)

🡕 https://teenlifeline.org/

Get That Gig

• Changing Careers – Paul Schnabel, “Destination: Inspirations! Chartering Your Career During Turbulent Times”

     🡕 https://destinationinspirationbook.com/

• Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management hiring for 50+ positions

  • Construction General Labor
  • Construction Equipment Operators
  • Construction Lead Workers
  • WV Maintenance
  • Tree Climbers
  • Tree Ground Workers
  • Tree Drivers
  • WV Irrigation
  • WV Enhancements

     🡕 http://www.caretakerlandscape.com/

Arrive Hotel

Where: 400 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix

🡕 https://arrivehotels.com/phoenix/

Be Like Josh Foundation and Paper Clouds Apparel

🡕 https://www.belikejosh.org/

🡕 https://papercloudsapparel.com/

Music for Rocky Point

🡕 https://www.musicforrockypoint.com/

Real Simple magazine (published by Meredith Corporation)

🡕 https://www.realsimple.com/

Arizona Highways Television - Robin Sewall

  • 3TV: Saturdays at 8:30 p.m.
  • CBS 5: Sundays at 4:30 p.m.

🔗 https://www.azfamily.com/shows/arizona_highways_tv/

ColCorona - At-home clinical trail for newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients

🡕 https://www.colcorona.net/

End Hunger in Arizona

🔗 https://www.azfamily.com/promotions/childhood_hunger/

COVID-19 Mobile Testing Van in Phoenix

When: Through the end of the year at various locations 

Note: Appointments required (available 1-2 weeks at time)

🡕 phoenix.gov/COVIDtesting

Million Dollar Teacher Tree

📃 How to donate supplies to local educators

When: Through Sept. 6

🡕 Million Dollar Teacher Project

Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA

🔗 azfamily.com/goto/swimsafe

 

