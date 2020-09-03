Teen LifeLine
Phone: 602-248-8336 (TEEN) or 1-800-248-8336 (TEEN)
Get That Gig
• Changing Careers – Paul Schnabel, “Destination: Inspirations! Chartering Your Career During Turbulent Times”
🡕 https://destinationinspirationbook.com/
• Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management hiring for 50+ positions
- Construction General Labor
- Construction Equipment Operators
- Construction Lead Workers
- WV Maintenance
- Tree Climbers
- Tree Ground Workers
- Tree Drivers
- WV Irrigation
- WV Enhancements
🡕 http://www.caretakerlandscape.com/
🔗 More Arizona companies hiring right now
Arrive Hotel
Where: 400 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix
🡕 https://arrivehotels.com/phoenix/
Be Like Josh Foundation and Paper Clouds Apparel
🡕 https://papercloudsapparel.com/
Music for Rocky Point
🡕 https://www.musicforrockypoint.com/
Real Simple magazine (published by Meredith Corporation)
Arizona Highways Television - Robin Sewall
- 3TV: Saturdays at 8:30 p.m.
- CBS 5: Sundays at 4:30 p.m.
🔗 https://www.azfamily.com/shows/arizona_highways_tv/
ColCorona - At-home clinical trail for newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients
End Hunger in Arizona
🔗 https://www.azfamily.com/promotions/childhood_hunger/
COVID-19 Mobile Testing Van in Phoenix
When: Through the end of the year at various locations
Note: Appointments required (available 1-2 weeks at time)
Million Dollar Teacher Tree
📃 How to donate supplies to local educators
When: Through Sept. 6
🡕 Million Dollar Teacher Project