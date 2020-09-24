Jaime’s Local Love: Share the Love campaign helps local businesses

LoveUp Foundation pitches in with Love Local T-shirt

100% of proceeds benefits the week's featured businesses

🡕 https://bit.ly/3kKX1cs

🡕 https://loveupfoundation.org

Empower Coffee Roasters

Where: 1337 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 120, Mesa

🡕 https://empowercoffeeroasters.com

Smitholator Cookie Shop

Where: 124 W. Main St, Mesa

🡕 http://smitholator.com

Sweet Repeats Ladies Consignment Boutique

Where: 6039 E. University, Mesa

🡕 https://www.sweetrepeatsmesa.com

📃/► Week one: Jaime's Local Love and Local First Arizona shares the love with Phoenix businesses

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you