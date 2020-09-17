Rosh Hashana deals at Miracle Mile Deli

When: Through Sept. 19

Where: 4433 N. 16th Street, Phoenix

Phone: 602-776-0992

🡕 https://miraclemiledeli.com

AZFoodie gives back to community

🡕 https://www.arizonafoodiemag.com

Jaime’s Share the Love

📃/► Jaime's Local Love and Local First Arizona shares the love with Phoenix businesses

GenuWine, 888 N. First Ave., Phoenix - 630-881-3415

     📃/► Former Valley teachers open up wine bar on Roosevelt Row

Filmbar, 815 N. Second St., Phoenix - 602-595-9187

     📃/► Owner of FilmBar helping other small business owners stay open

Arizona Fun Services, 1938 E. Broadway Road, Tempe - 480-967-7129

🔗 Jaime's Local Love stories and videos

Pumpkin Nights at the Princess

When: Thursday-Sunday nights thought Oct. 31

Where: 7575 East Princess Drive, Scottsdale

Phone:  480-585-4848 or 1-800-344-4758

Admission: $40 for self-parking and up to four wristbands; additional wristbands are $10 each; wristbands for ride share and walk-in guests are $10 each

🡕 https://www.scottsdaleprincess.com/pumpkin-nights

Furniture tipover warning

🡕 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0kzkFd1wTqI

Garden Guy Dave Owens

🡕 https://gardenguy.com

Breakfast Tarts -- Better Homes and Gardens

🡕 https://www.bhg.com/recipe/breakfast-tarts/

🡕 https://www.bhg.com/recipe/ham-and-cheese-breakfast-tarts/

Slow Cooker Crispy Cereal Treats – Better Homes and Gardens

🡕 https://www.bhg.com/recipe/cookies/crispy-cereal-treats/

The future of travel – Teraj, Amazon Alexa’s travel guru and host of “Gay Travel Today”

🡕 https://amzn.to/2Eaubmd

🡕 https://twitter.com/IAmTeraj

End Hunger in Arizona

🔗 https://www.azfamily.com/promotions/childhood_hunger/

COVID-19 Mobile Testing Van in Phoenix

When: Through the end of the year at various locations 

Note: Appointments required (available 1-2 weeks at time)

🡕 phoenix.gov/COVIDtesting

 
 

