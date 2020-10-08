Jaime’s Show the Love
📃/► Jaime's 'Show the Love' and Local First go to Scottsdale small businesses
- Sphinx Date Co. Palm & Pantry
- Where: 3039 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
- Phone: 480-941-2261
- 🡕 https://www.sphinxdateranch.com
- Kidstop Toys and Books
- Where: 6990 East Shea Blvd. #103, Scottsdale
- Phone: 480-609-9012
- 🡕 https://kidstoptoys.com
- Just Roughin' It Adventure Company
- Where: 8658 E Shea Blvd. Ste 175, Scottsdale
- Phone: 480-857-2477
- 🡕 http://justroughinit.com
Spooky Swirls – 100% gluten-free bakery
Where: 3029 N. Alma School Road #117, Chandler
🡕 https://www.spookysswirls.com
“Survivalists” on BYUtv
Premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.
Check local listings for channel information
🡕 https://www.byutv.org/survivalists