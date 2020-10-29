Breast Cancer Awareness Month
📃/► 'Your Life' host is living proof that breast cancer doesn't care about COVID-19
🔗 Suzanne Bissett's video playlist
🡕 Arizona's Well Woman HealthCheck Program
🡕 Wesley Community & Health Centers
- womenshealth@wccphx.net
- 602-257-4323
- 10250 N. 92nd St., Suite 114, Scottsdale
- 480-990-1111
Tunnel of Terror at American Speed Wash
Where: 1560 S. Gilbert Road, Gilbert
🡕 https://www.facebook.com/AmericanSpeedWash/
Frank Sinatra Auction – EJ’s Auction & Appraisal
When: Friday, Oct. 30, noon
Where: 5880 W. Bell Road, Glendale
Caris Life Sciences Hiring in Phoenix
► Caris Life Sciences bringing 400 new jobs to Phoenix
🡕 https://www.carislifesciences.com/
Jaime’s Show the Love in Tempe
To apply to be featured in Show the Love, go to localfirstaz.com or call 602-956-0909 ext. 1.
Cactus Sports
- 514 S. Mill Ave.
- 480-894-1278
- 🡕 https://cactussports.com/
Tempe Art of Framing
- 7650 S. McClintock Drive, #108
- 480-491-2606
- 🡕 https://www.tempeartofframing.com/
24 Carrots
- 1701 E. Guadalupe Road
- 480-753-4411
- 🡕 https://24carrotscafe.square.site/
🔗 Map of all the "Show the Love" locations
🔗 Jaime's Local Love on "Good Morning Arizona"