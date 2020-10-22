Bitter and Twisted
Bitter and Twisted has reopened after being closed for coronavirus. The bar and it's next door location, Little Rituals, will have new safety protocols including required reservations, socially-distanced seating and digital menus.
Find more information at bitterandtwistedaz.com
Jaime's Show the Love
To apply to be featured in Show the Love, go to localfirstaz.com or call (602) 956-0909 ext. 1.
DIY Recycled Spooky Decor
Make your own Halloween decorations using recycled and repurposed materials with Stardust Building Supplies in Mesa.
Find more information at stardustbuilding.org
Paul's Car Wash
Paul's Car Wash is going until Friday, Oct. 23 at Super Star Car Wash. Get a $15 Paul’s Wash at at any one of Super Star Car Wash's 22 Valley locations and 50% of the proceeds will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona. Simply mention you want the Paul's Wash.
You can also donate by texting PCW20 to 26989. Paul's Car Wash is sponsored by Valley Honda Dealers.