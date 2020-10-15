Save Virginia’s House

🡕 https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-virginias-house

Jaime’s Share the Love

Schnepf Farms

     • 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek

     • 480-987-3100

Gem Addict

     • 21583 E. Arroyo Verde Ct., Queen Creek

     • 480-823 0105

Nibblz Cookies

     • 480-302-1946

🔗 Map of all Show the Love locations

🔗 More Jaime's Local Love

Sassy’s Spooky Treats @ Sassy's Cafe & Bakery

Where: 4210 E. Main St., Mesa (Main Street near Greenfield Road)

🡕 http://www.sassyscafeandbakery.com/

Global Handwashing Day

Note: 15% discount code: AZFAMILY

🡕 https://www.mysuds2go.com

Wishes for Teachers

🗎/► "Wishes for Teachers" is accepting applications for 200 Arizona teachers

🡕 Click here for application

 

