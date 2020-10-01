Our Vote, Our Future

Maricopa County Community College District is hosting a non-partisan event to educate students, staff, faculty and community members about the importance of voting in both national and local elections. 

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes will speak at the event. 

The virtual event is free and open to the public will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Click here to join the event.

Spirit of Arizona Tours

Take a spooky tour with the Spirit of Arizona! 

Click here for details.

Elevate Your Career

Career development coach Helen Horyza talks about how to elevate your career and love your job. 

Find more information here.

 

