Appreciate AZ – Arizona Office of Tourism

🡕 tourism.az.gov/

Dr. Evan Antin, “World Wild Vet”

🡕 static.macmillan.com/static/holt/world-wild-vet/

My Gal Sal

My Gal Sal Bakery specializes in amazing goodies for those with special dietary needs

Where: 15820 N. 35th Ave. #18, Phoenix

🡕 www.mygalsal.com

Kindli “social unity” app

🡕 www.kindli.org/

Dough Riders

🡕 www.doughriders.com

Jaime’s Show the Love

🗎/► Jaime's Show the Love hits the East Valley

🔗 Map of all the "Show the Love" locations

🔗 Jaime's Local Love on "Good Morning Arizona"

Christmas at the Princess

When: Nov. 20-Dec. 31, 2020

Where: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Hotel, 7575 E. Princess Drive, Scottsdale

🡕 https://www.scottsdaleprincess.com/events/scottsdale/christmas-at-the-princess-3

Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community

📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need

When: Through Jan. 3

Where: Any Fry's Food Store location

How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.

Note: When you donate $10 for a turkey at the checkout at Fry's, save your receipt to get 10% off your grocery bill from Nov. 27 through Nov. 29.

🡕 https://www.frysfood.com

🡕 https://www.firstfoodbank.org

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you