Getting Help With Financial Aid for College
Resources:
- College Help for Seniors @ bit.ly/CollegeHelpForSeniors1
- Ayuda Colegial Para Estudiantes @ bit.ly/AyudaColegialParaEstudiantes1
Info: BeALeaderFoundation.org
Findings on the Traffic Stop Annual Report - Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Virtual Town Hall
When: Today, 5 p.m.
Where: Facebook Live @ www.facebook.com/MCSOaz/
Report: MCSO Traffic Stops Analysis Reports (January-December 2019)
Swimming and COVID-19 - Banner Health
🡕 Is it Safe to Swim in Public Pools During COVID-19?
Help for LGBTQ Youth During Coronavirus Crisis - One n Ten
Info: onenten.org
Imagine 3D Mini Golf
Where: 9180 E Talking Stick Way # F7, Scottsdale
Info: 480-291-7906 and imagine3dminigolf.com
Maple & Ash reopens
Where: 7135 E Camelback Rd #130, Scottsdale
Info: www.mapleandash.com/location/scottsdale
Consumer Reports on Insect Repellent
Info: ConsumerReports.org
Milk Delivery - Danzeisen Creamery Brings Back the Milk Man
Info: www.DanzeisenDairy.com
What to Grow in Your Pandemic Garden
Info: GardenGuy.com
Homemade Granola - Better Homes and Gardens
Breakfasts Kids Will Love - Parents.com
🡕 18 Fast, Fun Breakfasts Kids Will Love