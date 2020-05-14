Educational games for kids

Info: www.gamesforchange.org

Get That Gig: Surviving a layoff

Info: www.smartpassiveincome.com

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/smartpassiveincome

🔗 Businesses that are hiring right now

Get That Gig: DAV RecruitMilitary National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

📃/► RecruitMilitary host virtual job fair for veterans looking for work

When: Tuesday, May 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Arizona time

Info: recruitmilitary.careereco.com

AZ Commerce Authority guide to reopening for small businesses webinar

When: Today, 9 a.m. via Zoom

Register: azcommerce.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u2E2pngIR5OF7b2hyz0Bfw

Info: www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp/

Arizona Oncology

📃/► Take charge of your health with at-home cancer screenings

Info: arizonaoncology.com

COVID-19 contact tracing legal issues - Radix Law

Info: radixlaw.com

Medication delivery - SpotRX

Info: spotrx.com

Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Bungalows reopening

Where: 6114 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Info: www.andazscottsdale.com or 480-368-1234

AZ Foodie Fund

📃/► Supporting local: AZ Foodie launches fundraiser for restaurant workers

Info: www.arizonafoodiemag.com

Photographs by Barry M. Goldwater: The Arizona Highways Collection

Info: https://www.shoparizonahighways.com/photographs-by-barry-m-goldwater-the-arizona-highways-collection-new

🔗 More Olivia's Book Club

Organ Stop Pizza reopens

Where: 1149 E. Southern Ave., Mesa

Info: organstoppizza.com or 480-813-5700

Fight for Good -- Salvation Army Virtual Drive in honor of National Salvation Army Week (this week)

How you can help: SalvationArmyPhoenix.org and salarmy.us/FightforGoodAZ

Donate: Text AZGood to 51555

Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA

🔗 azfamily.com/goto/swimsafe

 

