Educational games for kids
Info: www.gamesforchange.org
Get That Gig: Surviving a layoff
Info: www.smartpassiveincome.com
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/smartpassiveincome
🔗 Businesses that are hiring right now
Get That Gig: DAV RecruitMilitary National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans
📃/► RecruitMilitary host virtual job fair for veterans looking for work
When: Tuesday, May 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Arizona time
Info: recruitmilitary.careereco.com
AZ Commerce Authority guide to reopening for small businesses webinar
When: Today, 9 a.m. via Zoom
Register: azcommerce.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u2E2pngIR5OF7b2hyz0Bfw
Info: www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp/
Arizona Oncology
📃/► Take charge of your health with at-home cancer screenings
Info: arizonaoncology.com
COVID-19 contact tracing legal issues - Radix Law
Info: radixlaw.com
Medication delivery - SpotRX
Info: spotrx.com
Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Bungalows reopening
Where: 6114 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Info: www.andazscottsdale.com or 480-368-1234
AZ Foodie Fund
📃/► Supporting local: AZ Foodie launches fundraiser for restaurant workers
Info: www.arizonafoodiemag.com
Photographs by Barry M. Goldwater: The Arizona Highways Collection
Info: https://www.shoparizonahighways.com/photographs-by-barry-m-goldwater-the-arizona-highways-collection-new
Organ Stop Pizza reopens
Where: 1149 E. Southern Ave., Mesa
Info: organstoppizza.com or 480-813-5700
Fight for Good -- Salvation Army Virtual Drive in honor of National Salvation Army Week (this week)
How you can help: SalvationArmyPhoenix.org and salarmy.us/FightforGoodAZ