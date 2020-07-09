Free Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing

📃/► Largest COVID-19 testing site in the country offering free tests in Phoenix

Where: South Mountain Community College, 7050 S. 24th St., Phoenix

“A Big Change” - Herb Ronnell and Pat Devon

Maricopa County Grants for Small Businesses

Deadline to apply: July 31

Note: Businesses and nonprofits must be in Maricopa County, but outside of Phoenix and Mesa.

Get That Gig

🔗 Connecting you with Phoenix-area companies hiring right now

Plans for Reopening Valley Schools

🔗 LIST: Phoenix-area school districts reveal back-to-school plans

Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA

🔗 azfamily.com/goto/swimsafe

 

