Resilient Arizona Crisis Counseling Program (CCP)

🡕 https://www.crisisnetwork.org/about/events/

The Singletons Host Online Bingo Fundriasrer

When: Today, 6 p.m.

🡕 https://e.givesmart.com/events/hOA/

📱 Text virtualbingo to 76278 to register

Arizona Animal Welfare League Rescues Puppies From Puppy Mill

Where: 25 N. 40th St., Phoenix

🡕 https://aawl.org/

Virtual Pupcake Baking

When: Saturday, Aug. 1, 2 p.m.

🡕 https://www.facebook.com/events/1383194255209369/

Bandwidth at Home – Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

🡕 https://bit.ly/2XehnBL

🡕 https://www.highspeedinternet.com/how-much-internet-speed-do-i-need

🡕 https://testmy.net/

Music for Rocky Point

Rocky Point, aka 'Arizona's Beach,' hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic closure

🡕 https://www.musicforrockypoint.com/

🡕 https://www.gofundme.com/f/BooBar-Puerto-Penasco

Women Supporting Women - Lindsey Schwartz, Powerhouse Women

🡕 https://powerhousewomen.co/

County Singer From Gilbert Drops Viral Hit Song - Jennifer Smestad, “Half the Man”

🡕 https://bit.ly/30dDf1P

🡕 https://onerpm.lnk.to/halftheman

Find COVID-19 Testing Sites Near You

🡕 Click here for testing sites on Arizona Department of Health Services website

🡕 azhealth.gov/COVID19Testing

🡕 Coronavirus home on AZDHS.gov

Free Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing – HeroZona Foundation

Where: Cesar Chavez Park, 7858 S. 35th Ave., Laveen Village

When:

  • Tuesday-Saturday, July 28-Aug.1, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 4-8, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Arizona's Primary Election

When: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020

🡕 http://recorder.maricopa.gov/elections/

Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA

🔗 azfamily.com/goto/swimsafe

 

