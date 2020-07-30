Resilient Arizona Crisis Counseling Program (CCP)
The Singletons Host Online Bingo Fundriasrer
When: Today, 6 p.m.
🡕 https://e.givesmart.com/events/hOA/
📱 Text virtualbingo to 76278 to register
Arizona Animal Welfare League Rescues Puppies From Puppy Mill
Where: 25 N. 40th St., Phoenix
Virtual Pupcake Baking
When: Saturday, Aug. 1, 2 p.m.
🡕 https://www.facebook.com/events/1383194255209369/
Bandwidth at Home – Ken Colburn, Data Doctors
🡕 https://www.highspeedinternet.com/how-much-internet-speed-do-i-need
Music for Rocky Point
► Rocky Point, aka 'Arizona's Beach,' hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic closure
🡕 https://www.musicforrockypoint.com/
🡕 https://www.gofundme.com/f/BooBar-Puerto-Penasco
Women Supporting Women - Lindsey Schwartz, Powerhouse Women
County Singer From Gilbert Drops Viral Hit Song - Jennifer Smestad, “Half the Man”
🡕 https://onerpm.lnk.to/halftheman
Find COVID-19 Testing Sites Near You
🡕 Click here for testing sites on Arizona Department of Health Services website
Where: Cesar Chavez Park, 7858 S. 35th Ave., Laveen Village
When:
- Tuesday-Saturday, July 28-Aug.1, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 4-8, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
Arizona's Primary Election
When: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
🡕 http://recorder.maricopa.gov/elections/