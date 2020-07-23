Doggie Bag Dine Out – The Arizona Humane Society and Valley Restaurants

When: Today!

🡕 https://www.azhumane.org/doggy-bag-dine-out/

 Back to School Clothing Drive (BTSCD)

🡕  https://www.backtoschoolclothingdrive.com

Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria Food Drive for St. Mary’s Food Bank

When: Thought July 31

Where: 8425 W Bell Road, Peoria

🡕 https://www.larrymillerhyundai.com/

“The Greatest #AtHome Videos” – Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer

When: Friday, July 24, 7 p.m.

Where: CBS

🡕 https://www.cbs.com/shows/the-greatest-stayathome-videos/

Surprise Squad

🔗 Surprise Squad stories

Free Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing – HeroZona Foundation

Where: Cesar Chavez Park, 7858 S 35th Ave., Laveen Village

When:

 
  • Tuesday-Saturday, July 28-Aug.1, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 4-8, 6 a.m.-1 p.m,

Also at: South Mountain Community College, 7050 S. 24th St., Phoenix

When:

  • Through Friday, July 24, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Tuesday-Saturday, July 28-Aug.1, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 4-8, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Find COVID-19 Testing Sites Near You

🡕 Click here for testing sites on Arizona Department of Health Services website

🡕 azhealth.gov/COVID19Testing

🡕 Coronavirus home on AZDHS.gov

COVID-19 Testing Strike Force

🡕 Information from Arizona Department of Health Services

🡕 Click here to pre-register for South Mountain Park testing site

🡕 Click here to pre-register for Maryvale High School testing site

📃/► Arizona health officials announce new COVID-19 'testing strike force'

Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA

🔗 azfamily.com/goto/swimsafe

 

