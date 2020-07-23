Doggie Bag Dine Out – The Arizona Humane Society and Valley Restaurants
When: Today!
🡕 https://www.azhumane.org/doggy-bag-dine-out/
Back to School Clothing Drive (BTSCD)
🡕 https://www.backtoschoolclothingdrive.com
Larry H. Miller Hyundai Peoria Food Drive for St. Mary’s Food Bank
When: Thought July 31
Where: 8425 W Bell Road, Peoria
🡕 https://www.larrymillerhyundai.com/
“The Greatest #AtHome Videos” – Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer
When: Friday, July 24, 7 p.m.
Where: CBS
🡕 https://www.cbs.com/shows/the-greatest-stayathome-videos/
Surprise Squad
Free Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing – HeroZona Foundation
Where: Cesar Chavez Park, 7858 S 35th Ave., Laveen Village
When:
- Tuesday-Saturday, July 28-Aug.1, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 4-8, 6 a.m.-1 p.m,
Also at: South Mountain Community College, 7050 S. 24th St., Phoenix
When:
- Through Friday, July 24, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Tuesday-Saturday, July 28-Aug.1, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 4-8, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
Find COVID-19 Testing Sites Near You
🡕 Click here for testing sites on Arizona Department of Health Services website
🡕 Coronavirus home on AZDHS.gov
COVID-19 Testing Strike Force
🡕 Information from Arizona Department of Health Services
🡕 Click here to pre-register for South Mountain Park testing site
🡕 Click here to pre-register for Maryvale High School testing site
📃/► Arizona health officials announce new COVID-19 'testing strike force'