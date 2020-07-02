Tonto National Forest Closures
📃/► Parts of Tonto National Forest will close July 2 due to fire danger
🡕 https://www.fs.usda.gov/tonto
Free COVID-19 Testing – HeroZona Foundation
When: Thursday-Friday, July 2-3 and Thursday-Friday, July 9-10, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: South Mountain Community College, 7050 S. 24th Street, Phoenix
Notes: You do not need to have symptoms present to be tested and no pre-registration or appointment it necessary. This test is not for COVID-19 antibodies. Valid ID required. Tests available until supplies run out.
Fourth of July Food – Heather Walker, Phoenix Family Foodie
🡕 https://www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com/
COVID-19 and Smoking - Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids
🡕 https://smokefree.gov/ and https://espanol.smokefree.gov/
🡕 https://www.tobaccofreekids.org/