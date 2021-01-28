As seen on GMAZ - Thursday, Jan. 28 azfamily.com News Staff azfamily.com News Staff Author email Posted 21 min ago Posted 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save National Privacy Day Find out more about how to stay safe online here: Manage Your Privacy Settings - Stay Safe Online Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Good Morning Arizona azfamily.com News Staff Author email Follow azfamily.com News Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesAhwatukee family urges more COVID-19 patients to look into a little-known therapyHonorHealth offers "end of life" program for COVID patients not on a ventilator or intubatedArizona GOP censures Gov. Ducey, Jeff Flake, and Cindy McCainWarning: Apple scam dupes Glendale woman out of $1,980Vandals paint swastikas on home in Willo neighborhood in Phoenix, neighbors step in to help2 escaped inmates from Florence prison tried to rob a businessArizona bill introduced that charges women who get abortions and their doctors with murderAre you a new millionaire? Two $1 million winning Powerball tickets are unclaimed in ArizonaThis couple married for 70 years were scheduled to get the Covid-19 vaccine, but died from the virus before their appointmentScottsdale police seek help finding 3 men that fled from attempted traffic stop Videos