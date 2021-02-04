Arizona Fun Services closing in Tempe; everything is 25% off

Where: 1938 E. Broadway Road, Tempe

🡕 https://azfunparty.com/

Jaime’s Show the Love

🡕 https://www.localfirstaz.com/

🔗 More Jaime's Local Love

Help Save Homeless Animals

► #LovePup Pay It Forward Campaign is raising money for Arizona animal welfare organizations

What: Donate at any Albertsons or Safeway this month.

🡕 https://loveupfoundation.org/lovepup/

Field Trip Friday (on Thursday)

🡕 Waste Management Phoenix Open

🡕 Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you