Silver Apple Award

📃/► Mesa fourth grade teacher earns Silver Apple Award for her strong connection to students

🔗 More Silver Apple Award stories

🔗 Nominate a teacher | Official rules

Jaime’s Local Love: Show the Love in Superior

🔗 More Jaime's Local Love stories

Online social classes by JDW Cotillion

🡕 https://www.cotillion.com

Tempe "I had it. You don't want it." videos by COVID-19 survivors

🡕 www.tempe.gov/coronavirus

Tempe residents, share your story: shannon_reed@tempe.gov

Help Save Homeless Animals

► #LovePup Pay It Forward Campaign is raising money for Arizona animal welfare organizations

What: Donate at any Albertsons or Safeway this month.

🡕 https://loveupfoundation.org/lovepup/

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you